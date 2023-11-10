Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.54.

BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

