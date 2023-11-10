Barrington Research Cuts Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target to $6.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

III opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,313,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,671,470.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,313,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,671,470.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,277 shares of company stock worth $833,879. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

