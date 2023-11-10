Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Upgraded by Cormark to “Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDGI. CIBC lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.19.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.58.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.