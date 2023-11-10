AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.