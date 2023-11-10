Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of AC stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 122.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 85.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

