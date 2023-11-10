Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

AX.UN opened at C$6.18 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.84.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

