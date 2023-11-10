Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
