AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $58.50 at Wedbush

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $58.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 661.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.