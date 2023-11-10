Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.68.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Shares of AND opened at C$39.48 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.