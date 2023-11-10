Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.68.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.