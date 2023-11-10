Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $131.99. 2,448,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.