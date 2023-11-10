Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

