Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.43. 159,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,607. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

