Advisor OS LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

