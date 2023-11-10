Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

