Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 369.2%.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $624.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.40 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.92% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

