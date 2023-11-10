1,920 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.2% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dover by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

