YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $642.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 642 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 965 ($11.91), with a volume of 78815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.66) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday.

Get YouGov alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

YouGov Stock Down 0.3 %

YouGov Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 928.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,051.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.