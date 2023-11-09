YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $642.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 642 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 965 ($11.91), with a volume of 78815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.73).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.66) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
