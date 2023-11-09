Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

