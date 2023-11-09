Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEYS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Weyco Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

