Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of WMC opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
