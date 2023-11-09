West Coast Financial LLC Has $419,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.45. 365,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,120. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

