Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,076. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

