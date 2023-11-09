Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 5.9%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.16 and last traded at $93.59. 1,192,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 905,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $114,430,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,479,000 after buying an additional 167,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

