Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 40.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,515,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

