Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 265,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 65,062 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WALD

Waldencast Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 81.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.