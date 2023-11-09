Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 1,015,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

