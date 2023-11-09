Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 320,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 358.1% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.58. 3,656,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,799,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

