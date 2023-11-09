Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 8,583 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,474. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.