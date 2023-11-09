Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 4,090,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,153,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

