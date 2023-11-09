Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 1,783,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,278. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

