Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.27. 232,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,125. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

