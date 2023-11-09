Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 25.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.92. The company had a trading volume of 204,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.