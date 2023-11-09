Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $145,748.47 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director W. William Boberg sold 90,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $145,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,036,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,555.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 385,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

