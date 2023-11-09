United Homes Group (UHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.09 million for the quarter.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ UHG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,002. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.
