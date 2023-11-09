Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 353.20 Average PT from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 354 ($4.37).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.58) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trainline

Trainline Stock Up 0.1 %

Trainline Company Profile

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.60) on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.60 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7,280.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.91.

(Get Free Report

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.