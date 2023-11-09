Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Topgolf Callaway Brands traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 3031168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,242,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.