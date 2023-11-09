Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 7.8%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.55 and last traded at $62.79. 782,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 794,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

Tidewater Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares in the company, valued at $217,824,429.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tidewater by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.