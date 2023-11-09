The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

