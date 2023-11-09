The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

