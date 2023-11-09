The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

