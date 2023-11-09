The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 318,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,686. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

