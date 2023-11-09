SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $673,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

