StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

