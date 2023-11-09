StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
