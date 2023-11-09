StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 84,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.