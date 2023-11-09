StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

