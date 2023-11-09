StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

