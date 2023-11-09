StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $433,431.20, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
