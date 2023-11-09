StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $433,431.20, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

