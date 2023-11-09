Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $803.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

