SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SP. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $994.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after buying an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

