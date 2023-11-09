Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $118.48 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.