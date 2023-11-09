Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.9% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 246,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,654,887,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

