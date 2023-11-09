Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 165 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.0% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 239,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

AMT opened at $184.43 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.